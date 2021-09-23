Afghanistan: Bridgend councillor helping stranded Afghans flee Taliban
- Published
A councillor helping interpreters flee Afghanistan has spoken of her relief at being able to meet one of the families in the UK.
Carolyn Webster, from Bridgend, has successfully appealed for a number of Afghans to safely come to the UK.
Sayed, a father in his early 30s, is one of the people Ms Webster helped bring to the UK.
Ms Webster described the moment she was able to meet his family and hold his baby daughter as "wonderful".
"When you finally get to meet them it's wonderful because they share so much of their life with you," Ms Webster said.
Nearly 4 wks ago this beautiful baby girl spent nearly a week outside #HKIA in Kabul. Her mum, spent some of that time unconscious after taking her through a sewer & through Taliban CPs. Today, I met her mum, dad & big brother as well.— Carolyn Webster (@CarolynWebster_) September 18, 2021
My family welcomes them as family. pic.twitter.com/QAay0vP9SX
Ms Webster has been appealing to the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme on behalf of Afghans stranded in the country, as well as guiding them to evacuation flights.
She said she "fell into it by accident" after multiple people contacted her for help after she sent a tweet supporting the relocation of British army interpreters to the UK.
Sayed, who did not want his surname used, worked as an interpreter for the British army for three years until he was injured by an improvised explosive device.
After the Taliban takeover, he and his family were advised to go to Kabul, where they hid from the Taliban for days.
He eventually met British soldiers who were able to get him over barbed wire and on to a flight as crowds gathered around the airport.
"I am very much thankful to Carolyn and those who have helped us in all steps and they will always be in our hearts," said Sayed.
"We are safe and very happy now and we are welcomed warmly."
Ms Webster and a small group of volunteers are continuing to assist a number of military interpreters and their families who were called forward for evacuation flights but could not make it through Taliban checkpoints.
She said no UK government department had offered them any communication or guidance since August.
"We have a moral duty to assist the Afghan interpreters who walked the same streets as our soldiers," said Ms Webster.
"They are being hunted. I've had probably about 20 more people approach me today saying that their houses are being searched, their families are being assaulted because of their work with our country."
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "The Arap scheme remains open to applications and we will continue to support those who are eligible.
"We will continue to do all we can to support those who have supported us, and our commitment to those who are eligible for relocation is not time-limited and will endure."