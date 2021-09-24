Carer did urinate on child's toothbrush, rules hearing panel
- Published
A care worker who urinated on a young person's toothbrush behaved in an "unquestionably appalling" way, a professional standards panel found.
A fitness to practise hearing found the allegations against Rebecca Spencer were proven.
The panel also heard Ms Spencer urinated on a client's boxer shorts, gave out cutlery she had rubbed on her genitals and put laxatives in food.
The panel will now consider restrictions on her future employment
The Social Care Wales panel found she had behaved in an "abusive" way towards young people in her care when she worked at a specialist care home in Denbighshire early last year.
The decision followed a four-day hearing, during which Ms Spencer denied the most serious allegations against her.
'Account lacked credibility'
Much of the evidence in the case came from text messages which Ms Spencer's former partner said she received outlining her behaviour.
Panel chairman Jason Bartlett said the panel took into consideration the "acrimonious circumstances" of the way the pair had separated.
He also admitted there had been aspects of evidence against Ms Spencer from her former partner which had caused some concern.
But Ms Spencer's claims the messages had been tampered with and changed by her former partner, as a way of getting back at her, did not convince the panel.
Mr Bartlett told Ms Spencer her account had been found "to be entirely lacking in credibility", and that she had a "propensity to lie".
Knowingly 'dishonest'
He said the text messages she had sent showed she had derived "a discernible pleasure" from her behaviour, and that it was more likely than not Ms Spencer had carried out all of the alleged acts of abuse, "fuelled by your clearly expressed disdain" for the young people in her care.
Ms Spencer had admitted some charges, including taking and sending pictures of one or more young people without authorisation, as well as sending a text message referring to her use of recreational drugs.
She also admitted failing to disclose her previous work history.
The panel also found Ms Spencer had knowingly been dishonest about her dismissal from a previous position.