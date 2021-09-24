Covid: Man charged to rearrange speeding course reimbursed
A man who was charged to change the date of his speed awareness course after catching Covid has received an apology and a refund.
Norman Taylor was charged £45 to rearrange his speeding course by TTC Group, which runs the courses.
He had booked the £88 face-to-face course to avoid three points on his licence after being caught driving at 46mph (74 km/h) on a 40mph (64 km/h) road in Swansea in July.
TTC has been asked to comment.
After informing organisers that he had caught Covid, Mr Taylor was asked to pay the fee which he described to the Local Democracy Reporting Service as "scandalous".
He now believes he was only offered a refund because of the press attention he received.
"I think it shook them up a little bit, they didn't come forward with an explanation, they're just doing what they do.
"Forty-five pounds to change the date? That's ridiculous."
Mr Taylor said he was due to start the appeals process, but had not even begun when he was contacted by TTC Group and offered the apology and refund.
"I never got to the appeals process, I was due to do that shortly, but the manager phoned me directly this morning," he said.
"They shouldn't be charging these figures, how many people have paid this up without saying anything?"