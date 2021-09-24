Carmarthenshire: Boy, 3, hit by trailer while on bike, inquest hears
A three-year-old boy died after being hit by a pick-up truck and trailer while playing on his bicycle, an inquest has heard.
Ianto Cerwyn Sior Jenkins was pronounced dead at Rhosfach Farm near Efailwen in Carmarthenshire at about 19:40 BST on 3 August.
He had been playing with his sister and cousin at the time.
The inquest, in Llanelli, was adjourned with a date to be fixed in four months.
Coroner's officer Hayley Rogers said the emergency services were called to the farm at 19:00, after reports that a child had been in a crash with a piece of farm machinery but he died at the scene.
Ianto's mother, Chloe Picton, previously paid tribute to her "blue-eyed boy... who was always smiling and laughing".
"He loved being out on the farm and going on the tractor with his daddy," she said.
"Ianto and I had a very strong bond, he was 'mummy's little boy' and was always by my side everywhere we went, now that's been taken from me.
Coroner Paul Bennett extended his "belated personal condolences" to the family and told them the coroner's service would conduct its enquiries with the "appropriate diligence and propriety".
Inquiries by both Dyfed Powys Police and the Health and Safety Executive are ongoing.