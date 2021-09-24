Paramedics tried to save Clydach baby in lake, inquest told
By Aled Scourfield
BBC News
- Published
A baby from Clydach died after being found unresponsive in a lake on the grounds of a Carmarthenshire manor house, an inquest has heard.
Paramedics tried to save 18-month-old Finlay Howell Sanders at Maesycrugiau Manor near Pencader, after his distressed mother reported him missing at 22:00 BST on 26 May.
Finlay was pronounced dead after attempts to resuscitate him failed.
Dyfed Powys Police are investigating the baby's death.
At the inquest in Llanelli, coroner's officer Hayley Rogers described the death as a "tragically sad case".
Acting coroner for Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Paul Bennett, adjourned the inquest for an initial three months.