Cardiff: Temporary recycling units could move around city
- Published
Cardiff council is considering using "pop-up" recycling centres at different locations around the city.
The idea is to give people the ability to recycle items closer to home.
The council has been struggling to find a site to replace facilities at Wedal Road, Roath, which it shut in 2018.
Council bosses are now exploring plans for mobile recycling centres which would appear at sites at regular intervals, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Michael Michael, cabinet member for clean streets, recycling and environment, said: "The idea of having a huge place where everything gets dropped there is changing, and we should be in a position to change with it.
"Pop-up services that go to the customer are going to become more prevalent."
Councillors on the environmental scrutiny committee were told the city's two household waste recycling centres at Lamby Way and Bessemer Road were not convenient for people at new housing developments on the outskirts of Cardiff.
The council said the Wedal Road centre was closed due to congestion and the impact on traffic nearby, and it closed another on Waungron Road in 2014.
A spokesman confirmed mobile facilities were being explored.
He said a drop-off facility provided in north Cardiff for residents to recycle Christmas trees last year was "a good example of how this can work".
"Recycling facilities for items such as small electrical appliances, textiles etc, are also being explored at Cardiff's hubs located across the city," he said.