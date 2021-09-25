Welsh street sign puts Scottish Highlands in Skewen
Visitors to a south Wales street could be forgiven for thinking they had taken a wrong turn en route.
The bilingual sign in The Highlands, Skewen, was labelled Ucheldiroedd yr Alban, which translates as the Scottish Highlands.
But it is actually nearly 500 miles from Skewen in Neath Port Talbot to the edge of the Highlands, a journey which would take about nine hours.
Translators have apologised and the sign would be replaced, officials said.
"It's incredible that no-one spotted the problem. It's actually quite neglectful," said Angela Jones, who volunteers at The Tea Shed, a community hub which highlighted the sign.
A spokesman for Neath Port Talbot council said it was removed as soon as the mistake was spotted and a replacement was being ordered.
"The translation was carried out by translators who work regularly for the council. They have apologised for the error," said the spokesperson.