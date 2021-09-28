Newtown Bethel Chapel roof collapses after demolition pleas
- Published
The roof of a derelict chapel has collapsed just three weeks after councillors pled for it to be demolished.
The roof of Bethel Chapel in Newtown, Powys, collapsed on Monday with the area having to be closed off for safety.
It was built in New Road in 1875 but has deteriorated since it was sold in 2008.
Powys council said its requested the owner undertake repairs many times.
The mayor of Newtown, Richard Williams, said he was saddened and disappointed and that councillors had raised concerns.
"Unfortunately, this collapse has come true.
"In light of this sad news, I have no doubt that the town council will continue its efforts to persuade Powys county council to take the appropriate action."
Powys council said: "In response to the condition of the building, the building control service requested the owner of the property to erect security fencing to ensure public safety.
"The service has also requested on numerous occasions that the owner undertake repairs to make the property safe."