Bedwas: Man arrested after cyclist killed in crash
A man has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash in south Wales.
The 76-year-old cyclist died at the scene of the crash, which involved a Ford Transit and two parked vehicles in Pandy Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly county, at around 13:00 BST on Saturday.
A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has been released under investigation, police said.
Gwent Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.