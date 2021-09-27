Jamie Grimwood: British Transport Police to probe its search for missing man
A police force has been told to investigate how it searched for a missing man whose body was found beside railway lines in Flintshire.
Jamie Grimwood's car was discovered by officers on 23 August on Chester Road, Flint, the day he was reported missing from his home in Runcorn, Cheshire.
The 23-year-old's body was found on 11 September in undergrowth a short distance from where his car was parked.
British Transport Police was told to investigate its handling of the case.
An initial inquest hearing was told the initial cause of Mr Grimwood's death was compression of the neck, or hanging.
The customer service advisor's car was discovered parked close to Flint Fire Station on 23 August.
After his body was found nearby, British Transport Police (BTP) referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
In a statement, the IPOC said: "After careful assessment of the referral and relevant information, we have decided there should be an investigation carried out locally by the force.
"We have advised that if any concerns arise in the course of the investigation about the conduct of police officers or staff involved then a re-referral to the IOPC should be considered."