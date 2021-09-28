Retired teacher killed in Hafodyrynys four-car crash named
- Published
A "devoted wife, mother and grandmother" killed in a four-vehicle crash in Caerphilly county has been named as Norma Ann Morgan.
The 75-year-old retired teacher died at the scene of the collision on the A472 at Hafodyrynys on Thursday.
She was a passenger in a Peugeot 508, and the 77-year-old man driving the car remains in hospital.
A community support officer in a police car is also being treated for "life-changing injuries".
She was in a marked Ford Focus police car, which was also involved in the crash.
A 27-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl from the Blaina area of Blaenau Gwent were in a white Nissan Juke, and treated for minor injuries.
A passenger in a Vauxhall Insignia was also treated at the scene by paramedics.
Paying tribute to Mrs Morgan, from Llanfoist in Monmouthshire, her family said her death "has left an enormous void within our family".
"Norma was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be sorely missed by our family and all who knew her.
"A retired teacher at Pontypool's West Monmouth School, she had recently celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband.
"We're trying to come to terms with the sudden loss."
The driver of her car, who is also from Llanfoist, suffered injuries to his arm and back, and was in a stable condition.
Gwent Police said it was supporting Mrs Morgan's family with specialist officers.
The force said the collision inquiry was continuing, and appealed for anyone travelling on the road through Hafodyrynys between 12:30 and 12:50 BST on Thursday to contact officers.
They have also urged anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area at the time of the crash to come forward.