Roath Park: Flood defence work at Cardiff park to begin
- Published
Major work is set to begin to make a Cardiff park's lake safe from climate change-induced flooding.
Engineers from Arup will begin month-long ground investigations at the southern end of Roath Lake in November.
Major upgrade work to the dam at the 30 acre man-made lake will begin shortly after and run until late 2023.
Cardiff council said the risk of the city being hit by extreme floods or heavy storms was growing due to climate change.
The work could include chopping down trees and the council has said it will "seek to replace any trees that are felled".
Recent modelling showed the spillway, which feeds out from the southern end of the lake, would be too small to withstand extreme flooding.
The council has applied for listed building consent to get permission for the initial survey works to go ahead.
Cllr Michael Michael, cabinet member for clean streets, recycling and environment, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "Climate change means we are likely to have more frequent and more intensive storms in Cardiff, so the dam spillway needs to be able to cope with the potential for these more extreme weather events."
Parts of the park near the dam will be closed while the works take place.
An online webinar will be held for residents on 12 October and two drop-in events on the promenade at the southern end of the lake have been planned for 23 and 26 October.
Mr Michael added: "Roath Park is one of Cardiff's most loved parks, and a full public engagement programme is planned prior to works commencing, so that residents, businesses and park users are fully informed."
Elsewhere in the city, the council is also planning a £25m coastal defence scheme along the mouth of the Rhymney River.
Work is scheduled to run from February next year until October 2023.