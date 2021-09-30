Furlough: Travel company owner cashes in pension to pay staff
The owner of a travel agency says she has resorted to cashing in her pension to pay her staff as furlough ends.
Ann Jones, who owns Menai Travel, in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, said: "I don't want to lose my staff, they are like family and help run the business."
The UK's furlough scheme ends on Thursday.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he was "immensely proud" of the near £70bn scheme, but now was the right time to close it.
It was introduced in March 2020 and helped pay the wages of 11.6 million workers after large parts of the economy were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At the end of July it was still supporting the incomes of about 1.6 million workers, the latest HMRC figures show.
Ms Jones says she was "not happy" the scheme was ending and has been protesting to try and get the scheme extended throughout the winter.
She said she had barely made any revenue in the last two years.
"It's not an easy life being in the travel industry," she said.
She said if the government continued to ease travel restrictions "things will get moving again", adding: "It's going to take all winter for me to start seeing some proper revenue coming into the business."
"The government said they've given specific support for every industry - they've given it to the airlines, but not small high-street travel businesses," she said.
"It is heart-breaking for me to build up my business over the years... I just feel I'm just a number to them and not a person."
'Some anxiety'
Liz Lewis, from Creigiau, Cardiff, organises education trips abroad for a coach company and said with no sign of foreign trips for pupils returning she was uncertain about her next steps.
She said furlough had been "a lifeline", adding: "There is some anxiety around what the future holds".
"Without those high-value trips, it would be difficult to operate really and the company might not be able to afford how it's staffed at the moment."
Ms Lewis, who was on flexi-furlough working three hours a week, said she may have to take redundancy if there is no capacity for her company to bring her back full-time.
That would have "financial implications" for her, with one daughter studying in London and the other at a ski academy in Austria.
But she said she was "optimistic things will be okay" after seeing other colleagues move into roles outside of travel after redundancy.
How many people were on furlough?
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures show 54,700 were still on furlough in Wales in July - that breaks down to 25,900 women and 28,700 men.
In June last year, 378,400 jobs in Wales were furloughed and 108,000 self-employed workers were supported.
A HM Treasury spokesperson said: "We deliberately went long with our support to provide certainty to people and businesses over the summer; and that support is continuing with reduced business rates and cuts to VAT in place until March 2022, and the furlough scheme running until the end of September.
"The Universal Credit uplift was always intended to be a temporary measure to help households through the pandemic, but we are continuing to support people and ensure they have the skills and opportunities they need to get great jobs."
