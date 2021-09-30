Flint crash: Boy, 11, seriously injured after being hit by car
An 11-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.
North Wales Police said it was called to the collision involving a red Vauxhall Corsa on the A5119 in Flint, Flintshire, at about 15:50 BST on Wednesday.
It said the Wales Air Ambulance attended and the boy was taken to hospital by officers from the Roads Policing Unit and a doctor.
The boy's condition is not yet known. Police appealed for witnesses.
