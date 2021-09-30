BBC News

Flint crash: Boy, 11, seriously injured after being hit by car

Published
image source, Google
image caption, The boy was taken to hospital after being hurt on the A5119 on Wednesday, police say

An 11-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.

North Wales Police said it was called to the collision involving a red Vauxhall Corsa on the A5119 in Flint, Flintshire, at about 15:50 BST on Wednesday.

It said the Wales Air Ambulance attended and the boy was taken to hospital by officers from the Roads Policing Unit and a doctor.

The boy's condition is not yet known. Police appealed for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.