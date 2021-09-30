Covid: Jab uptake gap between affluent and deprived teens
Sixteen and 17-year-olds are far more likely to take up the offer of a Covid vaccine in more affluent parts of Wales than they are in more deprived areas.
Public Health Wales (PHW) figures showed 61% had been given a first dose of a jab in the most deprived areas of Wales - compared to 78.3% in the least deprived areas.
Vaccine offers were made to all 16 and 17-year-olds six weeks ago.
Up to Tuesday night, 71.2% had received a first dose.
It is the first time a breakdown of teenage uptake has been available in terms of gender, economic background and ethnic group.
Up to 10 September, there were 3,449 young people in the poorest areas yet to receive a first dose.
When looking at the uptake among that age group by sex, girls are ahead at 70%, with boys at 66.4%.
There is far smaller gap between 16 and 17-year-olds from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds and their white counterparts - 8.8 percentage points.
The widest gap among BAME age groups is for those in their 30s, where 64% have so far had a first Covid vaccine dose, compared to 80.7% of white people in their 30s.
PHW produces a monthly analysis of how the vaccine programme is reaching different groups in Wales.
'High risk' schools
Meanwhile, teachers in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan have been told to wear face coverings when moving around indoor communal areas
Vale of Glamorgan council said the Cardiff and Vale region was "in the high risk category", due to increasing cases in older people, increasing hospital admissions and pressure on the Test, Trace and Protect service locally.
It also said schools in the area should make lateral flow tests available to staff twice a week.
The measures will be in place until the October half-term, before being reviewed.
What do the latest figures tell us?
In Wales, 648.1 people per 100,000 population have had a positive Covid test in the past seven days.
That is a a slight fall for a second successive day.
The daily average number of cases is 2,919 - up from 2,529 a week ago.
There were 13 deaths with Covid-19 reported by PHW on Thursday, all of which occurred on Wednesday.
There have been 37 deaths in the past seven days, an average of 5.3 a day.
Four of Wednesday's deaths were reported in the Aneurin Bevan health board area, three in Cardiff and Vale, two in Betsi Cadwaladr, one in each of the Cwm Taf Morgannwg, Hywel Dda and Swansea Bay health board areas, with one outside Wales.
Neath Port Talbot is the local authority area with the highest case rate (935.7 per 100,000) followed by Rhondda Cynon Taf (876.6) and Caerphilly (848.8).
The areas with the lowest seven-day case rates were Wrexham (419.3), followed by Powys (446.4) and Ceredigion (455.3).
PHW figures show 59% of positive tests were in the under-30 age group, with 40% among 10 to 19-year-olds.