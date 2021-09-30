Rhondda MP Chris Bryant gets skin cancer all-clear
- Published
MP Chris Bryant has been given the all-clear from cancer two-and-a-half years after having an operation to remove a melanoma.
The politician made the revelations on Twitter, telling his almost 74,000 followers the news.
He found out he had skin cancer in 2019, when husband Jared Cranney spotted an unusual mole after a visit to the barber.
He wrote on Thursday that his MRI and CT scans had come back all clear.
"It's always a big relief, even 29 months after the excision of my 3B melanoma," the Rhondda MP said.
Yey!— Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) September 30, 2021
My dermatologist has just told me that my MRI and CT scans have come back all clear. It’s always a big relief, even 29 months after the excision of my 3B melanoma. I’m massively grateful to the NHS. Please, if in doubt check it out and stick with the checks/treatment! pic.twitter.com/cmKDgftdlG
"I'm massively grateful to the NHS.
"Please, if in doubt check it out and stick with the checks/treatment!"
After his treatment Mr Bryant was put on twice-a-day medication.
He said in 2019 he had become "passionate about wanting to make sure we can catch everybody else's cancer".