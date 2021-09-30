BBC News

Bedwas: Tributes paid to grandfather killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to a "beloved husband, father and grandfather" who was killed in a crash in south Wales.

Cyclist Michael Vernon Partridge, 76, died after a crash involving a Ford Transit van and two parked vehicles in Pandy Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly county, on Saturday afternoon.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Mr Partridge's family said: "He was taken from us too early.

In a statement released by Gwent Police, they say Mr Partridge "loved his time with his grandchildren, often playing and teasing them into fits of laughter".

He was a former steelworker Llanwern steelworks in Newport, and a painter and decorator who "worked hard and loved his life", his family added.

Mr Partridge was passionate about music and rugby - he was a member of male voice choirs, and a committee member at Bedwas Rugby Club.

Gwent Police has appealed for witnesses.

