Bedwas: Tributes paid to grandfather killed in crash
Tributes have been paid to a "beloved husband, father and grandfather" who was killed in a crash in south Wales.
Cyclist Michael Vernon Partridge, 76, died after a crash involving a Ford Transit van and two parked vehicles in Pandy Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly county, on Saturday afternoon.
A man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
Mr Partridge's family said: "He was taken from us too early.
In a statement released by Gwent Police, they say Mr Partridge "loved his time with his grandchildren, often playing and teasing them into fits of laughter".
He was a former steelworker Llanwern steelworks in Newport, and a painter and decorator who "worked hard and loved his life", his family added.
Mr Partridge was passionate about music and rugby - he was a member of male voice choirs, and a committee member at Bedwas Rugby Club.
Gwent Police has appealed for witnesses.