Usk crash: Woman dead and three hurt in two-car collision
A woman has died in a two-car crash in Monmouthshire on Wednesday.
The 73-year-old, a passenger in a grey Seat Ibiza, died at the scene on the A472, at its junction with the A449 in Usk.
A man, 75, and woman, 45, travelling in the same car, were taken to the University Hospital of Wales with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A 78-year-old man driving a silver Suzuki Vitara suffered chest injuries.
All three injured people remain in hospital.
Gwent Police is appealing for information about, and dash-cam footage of, the crash which happened at about 14:20 BST.