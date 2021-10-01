Covid: Schools in Wales see more than 10,000 cases
There have been more than 10,000 cases of Covid-19 among pupils and staff in Welsh schools since the start of term.
Latest figures for the last three weeks of September show a total of 10,551 positive tests, including 4,190 in primary and 5,478 in secondary schools.
But cases have dropped dramatically in the last week - down 44% from 4,187 cases to 2,336.
It comes as figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimate one in 55 people in Wales have Covid-19.
Its weekly survey of the population, using swab tests, suggested 53,300 people have the virus in Wales - equivalent to 1.76% of the population.
The ONS figures estimated that 6% of 10-year-olds in Wales, just over 7% of 13-year-olds and 7% of those who are 14, have the infection.
It drops to just 1.6% among those aged 40 - and only 0.7% of those who are 70 years old.
Infection rates estimated from the swab survey are identical in Scotland, but slightly higher in Northern Ireland, where one in 65 people are thought to have Covid-19.
In England, the figures are one in 85 of the population.
On Friday, Public Health Wales recorded a further 3,009 people had tested positive for Covid, and there have been five more deaths.
It brings the total number of deaths in Wales to 5,897.