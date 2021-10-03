BBC News

Ageing stereotypes challenged in Aberystwyth photography exhibition

Published
Image source, Age Cymru / Jon Pountney
Image caption, Patrick Dobbs, 85, hopes to be working his Brecon Beacons farm for "another ten years - with a bit of help"

Getting older has not stopped punk rocker Roddy Moreno touring with his band - or Jim Young from diving head-first into freezing Welsh seas.

They have both joined 12 people aged 65 to 85 for a photography exhibition aiming to break down negative stereotypes of old age.

The images, by photographer Jon Pountney, are being shown at the This is Older exhibition launched by Age Cymru at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth.

Image source, Age Cymru / Jon Pountney

Roddy Moreno, 65, from Cardiff, tours the world with his band The Oppressed.

Image source, Age Cymru / Jon Pountney

Jim Young, 72, from Mumbles, is a former nurse and medical researcher turned poet, photographer and wild swimmer.

Image source, Age Cymru / Jon Pountney

Paul Searle, 68, and partner Jackie Bagnall, 61, have transformed their allotment garden in Penarth into a haven for wildlife.

Image source, Age Cymru / Jon Pountney

A group of pantomime performers from Taibach Rugby Club proved they are anything but shy and retiring since getting their bus passes.

Image source, Age Cymru / Jon Pountney

Gardening might be a pastime commonly associated with the older generation, but Linette Johnson, 71, does it for the benefit of the whole community in Splott, Cardiff.

All images subject to copyright

Related Topics

More on this story