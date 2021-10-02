Motorcyclist dies in crash on A4241 Port Talbot road
A 60-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision involving multiple vehicles in Port Talbot.
The crash happened on the A4241 road between Afan Way and Baglan Energy Park roundabouts.
The road remained closed for several hours following the incident at about 16:45 BST on Friday.
South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage of the collision involving a "number of cars".
