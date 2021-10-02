Bangor City FC: Worries over club's unpaid debts
By Gwyn Loader
Chief correspondent, Newyddion S4C
- Published
There are questions over the future of Bangor City FC after an investigation revealed unpaid debts.
Concerns have also been raised about the club president's leadership after he faced a six-month suspension from his previous club for not paying wages.
In 2019, Italian Domenico Serafino was appointed Bangor City FC's sole director.
In a statement, he said all the accounts were in order and he was working on rebuilding the club.
Until earlier this year, Mr Serafino also owned the Italian side Sambedettese.
But in April he was given a six-month suspension as president of the club, which played in Serie C, Italy's third division.
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said the club had failed to pay its staff and players.
Italian football journalist Claudio Giambene fears a similar situation could be replicated in Wales.
"If I was a Bangor City supporter, I'd be very concerned. I'm not familiar with the situation in Wales, but I'm sceptical," he told Newyddion S4C.
He said Sambenedettese had signed many good players on two-year contracts, which was unusual to see in Serie C "where clubs are usually dependent on players on loan or one-year contracts".
"Everyone thought Serafino was heading for the top of the division because he signed, among others, Maxi Lopez, a former Barcelona and AC Milan player.
"But after a few months, the players complained they had not been paid. We're not talking about the gold standard of football like the Serie A or Premier League now, these players would be earning maybe €2,000 (£1,711) a month, maybe less.
"Many of the players rented houses in the area and couldn't afford to pay their rent. By the end of the season, supporters and local sponsors stepped in to pay the players," he said.
At the end of the season, Sambenedettese football club was disbanded. They have now reformed under a new name but have had to restart from Serie D, effectively non-league standard in Italy.
Newyddion S4C has also found there are five county court judgements against Bangor City FC, amounting to a total of £26,127.
Three of the payments date to the time before Mr Serafino took over.
In August this year, a claimant pursued a payment of £3,713 while another judgement for £18,475 was handed down on 5 September.
In a statement, Mr Serafino said the six-month ban against him in Italy had now been rescinded.
He said he was working with his lawyers to come to a resolution and is taking legal action for defamation and dissemination of fake news.
In Bangor, he said he was rebuilding the academy, had rehoused players and had supported the local community by donating to the local hospital.
He said 90% of the historical debt had been paid and he said he was determined to lead Bangor City FC back to the Welsh Premier League.
The club has won the Welsh cup on eight occasions and have been champions of the top division of Welsh domestic football three times since 1992.
It has also played at European level, winning a famous victory against Napoli in 1962.