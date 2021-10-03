Covid in Wales: Case rate falls for fourth successive day
The Covid-19 case rate has fallen for a fourth successive day in Wales, according to latest figures.
The seven-day average stands at 612 cases per 100,000 people, down from 638.4 when last reported on Friday.
However, a further 10 deaths and an additional 2,331 positive cases were reported by Public Health Wales (PHW) on Sunday.
A total of 48% of cases were young people under 19, but this proportion has fallen from 57% a week ago.
Data published on Sunday covers 24 hours to 09:00 on Friday.
It shows the total number of deaths has risen to 5,907 with 360,881 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
The rolling case rate remains highest in Neath Port Talbot at 865.2 cases per 100,000 people in a rolling seven-day period, although it has dropped from 909.9 cases when reported last Sunday.
The lowest case rate stands at 418.3 in Powys, followed by 420 in Wrexham.
New cases include 339 in Cardiff, 210 in Carmarthenshire, 195 in Swansea and 154 in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
The daily case average is 2,757 a day, up from 2,679 cases a week ago although it is slowing.
The data also shows the positivity rate across Wales - the percentage of tests which come back positive - stands at 15.2%