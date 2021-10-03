Caernarfon A487 flyover could be turned into green walkway
- Published
A flyover in the heart of Caernarfon could be turned into a "green bridge" or even demolished.
Gwynedd council said the 100yd-long bridge (90m) carrying the A487 was built in the 1980s to cut congestion in the town.
But once a new bypass opens next year, less traffic is expected to travel on the old route.
A consultation has opened with options to keep it, knock it down or landscape it as a pedestrian and cycle route.
It says the current condition of the structure is poor and it needs regular maintenance to deal with corrosion.
The council plans to start construction in 2024.
The first option is to either make no changes to the flyover or change it into a green bridge for walkers and bicycles.
Trees and shrubs would be planted, the council said.
The second option is to knock down the flyover altogether.
In one scenario, the existing roundabout would be kept, but the other suggests a new roundabout could be created to improve facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.
The proposals come as the current road surface "is nearing its residual life", the consultation report by the council says.
It says even if no changes are made the road would still "require resurfacing in the near future".
However, any alterations cannot start until the the new bypass is finished.
The new six-mile (10km) road between Caernarfon and Bontnewydd is expected to open next year.
Congestion on the old A487 between Plas Menai and Llanwnda is expected to ease as a result.
Comments on the consultation must be received by the council by 1 November.