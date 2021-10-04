BBC News

Weather: Heavy rain warning for much of Wales

Published
Image source, Met Office
Image caption, Much of Wales will be affected, particularly the west and south

A weather warning for heavy rain has been put in place that covers large parts of Wales.

The Met Office yellow warning comes into effect at 17:00 BST on Monday.

Most of south and west Wales will be effected, along with parts of north west Wales.

Some areas could see 40-50mm of rain fall in a few hours, which could cause flooding and travel disruption. Strong winds are also expected.

The full list of areas in Wales that will be affected are:

  • Blaenau Gwent
  • Bridgend
  • Caerphilly
  • Cardiff
  • Carmarthenshire
  • Ceredigion
  • Conwy
  • Gwynedd
  • Isle of Anglesey
  • Merthyr Tydfil
  • Monmouthshire
  • Neath Port Talbot
  • Newport
  • Pembrokeshire
  • Powys
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf
  • Swansea
  • Torfaen
  • Vale of Glamorgan

