Son murdered mum and lived with body for two months
A man who murdered his mother with a hammer and continued to live in her home with the body for two months, has been jailed for life.
Dale Morgan, 43, carried out the "sustained and brutal" attack on 68-year-old Judith Rhead in December 2020.
Her decomposing body was partially clothed with a plastic bag tied over her head, Swansea Crown Court heard.
Morgan, of Honeyborough Green, Neyland, will serve a minimum of 21-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to murder.
The former scout leader admitted the killing happened sometime between 10 December 2020 and 20 February 2021.
Judge Paul Thomas QC described it as a "savage and sustained attack against a defenceless woman, your mother".
The court heard Morgan pretended to his mother's friends and neighbours that she was either isolating at home because of Covid-19, was ill or was in hospital.
But police went to her home on 20 February after being contacted by her concerned friends.
Paul Lewis QC, prosecuting, said the evidence suggested Morgan killed his mother on a date between 11 and 18 December.
"It is plain the defendant bludgeoned his mother repeatedly with a hammer," he said.
"She was slumped in a kneeling position against the bed and her right hand and forearm were on the bed and she was partially clothed, and a plastic bag had been placed over her head and had been tied in place with an electrical cable.
"There was bloodstaining on the bed and at the foot of the bed officers found a hammer.
"It was clear to the officers that the body of Mrs Rhead had been there for some time and her body had started to decompose."
A note written by Mrs Rhead said: "Huge lies ie car, work had been furloughed, stealing money, stealing medication. ? drug addiction, opiates."
Mr Lewis said: "It is clear from the note that prior to her death she had concerns about the defendant taking money from her."
The court heard Mrs Rhead had been struck on the head 14 times.
Mr Lewis said: "Only the defendant knows why he killed his mother, and he has never ventured an account.
"Another possible theory is that his mother confronted him because he was stealing, and in order to prevent her from taking steps, he killed her. We simply do not know."
Morgan was arrested later that day and has been in custody since, pleading guilty to murder at a hearing on 31 August.
Sentencing, Judge Thomas told only-child Morgan his mother stuck up for him when he previously stole from her.
"She tried to help you with your problems," he said. "She worried about your substance misuse, and she let you live with her despite the disruption and anxiety your presence in the house no doubt caused her.
"In short, you were pretty much her life. You repaid those 43 years of devotion by bludgeoning her to death with a hammer. Not once, not twice, but no fewer than 14 times to the head, intending to kill her.
"She was, on that day, when you had that hammer in your hand, entirely at your mercy.
"Although she probably begged you for it, you showed none. It was a savage, sustained attack on a defenceless, vulnerable woman - your own mother.
"Even after you had killed her, your callous attitude continued, and you tied a plastic bag around her head and left her lifeless body slumped in the bedroom.
"You did not even afford her the dignity of a timely burial. You just left her to decompose while others fretted about her whereabouts."
Senior investigating officer, Det Supt Jayne Butler, said: "Judith Rhead was the victim of an horrific attack.
"The fact that it was at the hands of her own son and in her own home only adds to the cruelty and horror of what she went through."
A family statement said: "We cannot come to terms with what has happened to Judith and we never will.
"Judith was a well-respected woman in her community and with a wide circle of friends.
"She was such a gentle person, who did not deserve to die in such a horrific way.
"This is something that will haunt our family for the rest of our lives."