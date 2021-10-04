Cardiff bird hide destroyed by arson in another Forest Farm attack
- Published
A bird hide has been destroyed by vandals for the third time in 12 months.
The incident happened on Saturday night at Forest Farm conservation centre in Cardiff.
However, South Wales Police said there was no CCTV footage and no items were left which could identify the culprits.
The site has had other incidents of vandalism and rangers also regularly clear up empty beer bottles after night-time gatherings.
In a statement, police said: "It is a real shame that once again vandals have targeted such a lovely community facility.
"We urge the community to be our eyes and ears and report any suspicious individuals in the area by calling 999."