Welsh runner 'feels incredible' after completing 189 mountains
A runner who climbed 189 mountains in a month said he felt "incredible" after he raised almost £10,000 for charity.
Will Renwick completed his run at Conwy Castle on Monday, after clocking up at least 24 miles a day over a month.
The challenge he set himself was to run up every mountain peak over 2,000ft (600m) in Wales.
He said the 500 mile route was fuelled by instant mash, noodles and chocolate, and despite the lows, the money raised for charity made "every mile worth it".
Will, from Llancarfan in the Vale of Glamorgan, initially set out to raise £2,000 for charity Mind Over Mountains, but has raised almost £10,000.
The 31-year-old said being outdoors had always helped him mentally and fundraising spurred him on and "put miles in my tank".
"The whole thing has been a challenge right to the bitter end," he said, adding the weather "was not on my side."
"I told everyone I'd be at the castle and I rocked up two hours late.
"I'm worn out, all my injuries have flared up but I just can't believe I have finished.
"It hasn't sunk in and it only will when I'm sunk into a nice warm bath."
The youtuber and editor of Outdoors Magic has been documenting his journey on social media.
An incredible day running the tops of the Glyderau with amazing visibility all round.— Will Renwick (@WillWalksWales) October 1, 2021
Just 24 mountains left to run up out of the 189 in Wales now. 425 miles in.
The donations to @MO_Mountains really poured in today - thanks so, so much for the support. pic.twitter.com/llT3xr0GVc
His first challenge was as a long-distance walker, when he completed the 870-mile Wales Coast Path in 63 days.
Now Will runs ultra-marathon distances and recently completed the 100-mile route around the Isle of Man.
But he said this challenge challenge has been the toughest physically and mentally.
'I live in a wonderful country'
"One of the reasons I set out on this challenge was to have a huge adventure in my own country and see all the different sides of it," he said.
"Wales is really speculator. I live in a wonderful country and I can't get enough of it. It's been amazing to explore."
He said the people he has met across Wales have helped spur him on with their acts of kindness as simple as a cup of tea.
The highlight, he said, was the moment after a long day when he had camped and "just take in the surroundings and think wow I am very lucky to be right here right now."
However, he said the journey has been tough, especially after a spell of windy and wet weather.
"There have been a lot a lows but it is all worth it to stand here at the finish line to be cheered on by strangers and raised money for a charity for such amazing things.
"I can't believe how the money has just gone up and if it makes difference to one person's life then every mile will be worth it."
