Llanrwst passenger crash victim named at inquest
- Published
An 82-year-old woman who died after a two-car crash has been named.
Harriet Heulwen McBreeze, from Llanddoged, was seriously hurt in the collision in Maenan, Llanrwst, Conwy county, on 19 September.
An inquest heard how the retired dinner lady was a passenger in a car being driven by her husband when it collided with another car turning off the A547.
She was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, but died two days later on 21 September.
She was wearing a seatbelt but suffered traumatic injuries, the Ruthin inquest heard.
After the incident concerns were raised that an ambulance took two hours to reach the scene, while the air ambulance reached the casualties within an hour.
Aberconwy Member of the Senedd (MS) Janet Finch-Saunders described the delay as "scandalous".
Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision or for any dashcam footage.
The inquest was adjourned to a later date, which is yet to be determined.