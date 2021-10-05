Wales weather: Fire service 'inundated' with flood calls
Fire services in south, mid and west Wales said they have been "inundated" with flood calls after another night of heavy rain.
They were "extremely busy" until about 01:00 BST, said a spokesperson for each of the services.
There is one flood warning at the River Ely at Peterston-super-Ely, Vale of Glamorgan, and multiple flood alerts, according to Natural Resources Wales.
In some cases, people were trapped in cars due to the flooding.
There were incidents at Kidwelly, Neath, Pyle, Porth and Kenfig Hill, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Fire crews dealt with flooded roads and water in houses.
There were six incidents of vehicles stuck in water in mid Wales and three in south Wales between 21:00 on Monday and 01:00.
The service said between those times the fire services received 70 calls.
Stagecoach South Wales tweeted on Tuesday morning that 151 services in Blackwood, Caerphilly county would be diverted between Chapel of Ease and Abercarn until the road cleared.
#Blackwood Service Update: Due to localised flooding, 151 services will divert between Chapel of Ease and Abercarn until the road clears— Stagecoach South Wales (@StagecoachWales) October 5, 2021
Dyfed-Powys Police issued traffic warnings to avoid some areas due to flooding on roads.
TRAFFIC UPDATE || Large amounts of standing water on the stretch of road between GUMFRESTON and CAREW. Please avoid the area if possible or find an alternative route.— Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) October 4, 2021
