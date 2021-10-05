BBC News

Wales weather: Fire service 'inundated' with flood calls

Published
Image source, South Wales Police
Image caption, South Wales Police asked people to avoid Cadoxton Road in the Neath Abbey area due to flooding

Fire services in south, mid and west Wales said they have been "inundated" with flood calls after another night of heavy rain.

They were "extremely busy" until about 01:00 BST, said a spokesperson for each of the services.

There is one flood warning at the River Ely at Peterston-super-Ely, Vale of Glamorgan, and multiple flood alerts, according to Natural Resources Wales.

In some cases, people were trapped in cars due to the flooding.

There were incidents at Kidwelly, Neath, Pyle, Porth and Kenfig Hill, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews dealt with flooded roads and water in houses.

There were six incidents of vehicles stuck in water in mid Wales and three in south Wales between 21:00 on Monday and 01:00.

The service said between those times the fire services received 70 calls.

Stagecoach South Wales tweeted on Tuesday morning that 151 services in Blackwood, Caerphilly county would be diverted between Chapel of Ease and Abercarn until the road cleared.

Dyfed-Powys Police issued traffic warnings to avoid some areas due to flooding on roads.

