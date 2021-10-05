Butetown's 'Mona Lisa' diversity mural defaced
A mural painted to promote diversity and inclusion has been defaced in Butetown, Cardiff.
The 'Mona Lisa' mural is part of the My City, My Shirt project, which aims to help minority communities identify more with Cardiff.
South Wales Police is investigating.
"This is absolutely appalling. Shameful. It is a great mural. If anyone knows what mindless idiots did this please report it to the police," Cardiff City supporters' trust tweeted.
Huw Thomas, leader of Cardiff Council, said: "Another symbol of everything that's wonderful about Cardiff is vandalised by a tiny, tiny few."
The beautiful #MyCityMyShirt mural in Butetown has been deliberately defaced with what looks like paint thrown from the pavement - the mural was created to help celebrate the diversity of the City using football. This is a Hate Crime @SWPCardiff @REFCardiffVG @RCCCymru ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SYVgVnqTCq— Ali Abdi (@AliAbdi_) October 4, 2021
Organisers of the mural Yusuf Ismail and Shawqi Hasson of Unify Creative said they wanted to use football as a platform to do outreach in a "genuine and authentic" way.
"We thought it would be a great opportunity to use football in a positive manner," Yusuf Ismail told BBC Wales in April.
A fundraising campaign has been set up to cover the costs of repairing the mural.
"It is hoped that we can collectively show hatred has no place in our city and racism has no place in sport, by working together to raise funds and restore the art work for all to enjoy," wrote Sarah Bowen, who launched the fundraiser.
Please help the community repair the damage done to the #MyCityMyShirt mural...fight hate with love https://t.co/RMiyxCyms8 Thank you for setting this up @Sarah_OSBX #StrongerTogether #loveconquershate— Race Equality First (@REFCardiffVG) October 5, 2021