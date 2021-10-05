Roath fire: Five escape from burning Cardiff building
- Published
Five people have escaped from a burning building in Cardiff.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of a fire at a property on Angus Street in Roath just after 07:30 BST on Tuesday.
All five were treated at the scene and the fire was extinguished using specialist equipment.
South Wales Police said the cause of the fire, believed to have started close to the front door, was under investigation.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.