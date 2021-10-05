BBC News

Roath fire: Five escape from burning Cardiff building

Image source, Derek Harper / Geograph
Image caption, All five were treated at the scene, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said

Five people have escaped from a burning building in Cardiff.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of a fire at a property on Angus Street in Roath just after 07:30 BST on Tuesday.

All five were treated at the scene and the fire was extinguished using specialist equipment.

South Wales Police said the cause of the fire, believed to have started close to the front door, was under investigation.

