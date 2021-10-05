Jenson Davies: No evidence co-sleeping caused Wrexham baby's death
There is no evidence co-sleeping caused the death of an 11-week-old baby, a inquest has heard.
Jenson Davies was found unresponsive in his crib, which had one side unzipped alongside his parents' bed, in Pentre Gwyn, Wrexham, in May 2020.
His mother Natasha Glaspole and paramedics attempted to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.
Coroner John Gittins reached an open conclusion at an inquest in Ruthin.
Mr Gittins, the coroner for north Wales, east and central, said a post mortem examination, which took place at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, had not found any signs of injury or disease that could have contributed to his death.
He said the pathologist, Dr Daniel Hurrell, had not been able to conclude Jenson died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
In his report, Dr Hurrell said the circumstances in which Jenson was found, with one side of his crib unzipped alongside the bed, where his three year old brother was also present, was "consistent with co-sleeping".
But he said although there was "no evidence of overlay" and "no evidence" that co-sleeping had caused Jenson's death, "those factors were present".
He recorded the cause of death as undetermined.
Mr Gittins said: "It doesn't mean there is something suspicious, it is pure and simple a legal conclusion".
Extending his condolences to Jenson's family, he said: "Losing a child is a massive thing, compounded by the length of the investigation."
Jenson's grandfather, Mark Glaspole, said he wanted to thank the staff at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital for being "fantastic at the worst time of our lives" and especially paediatrician Dr. Praveen Jauhari, who he said went "above and beyond" to support the family.