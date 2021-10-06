BBC News

Abersoch cafe plan for boat dealer's forecourt rejected

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Abersoch Land and Sea wanted to build a cafe on its petrol station forecourt

Plans to build a seafront cafe bar on a petrol station forecourt have been rejected following local concerns.

Boat dealer Abersoch Land and Sea wanted to revamp its forecourt, which is used mainly to refuel vessels.

A Gwynedd Council planning report said objections had been raised about noise and there were concerns about alcohol sales at a site for maritime activity.

Consultants said the forecourt's use had declined and it was looking to complement tourism in the area.

Officials rejected the plans citing a lack of proof showing a need for a new commercial unit, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

