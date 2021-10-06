Rhyl Pavilion sets reopening date as flood repairs continue
Work is under way to complete flood damage repairs to Rhyl Pavilion theatre in time for a comedy show next month.
It has been shut after a water tank burst, affecting the theatre, bars and restaurant in July.
Denbighshire Leisure Ltd said it was aiming to reopen in late November for a planned show by comedian Jason Manford.
Work to repair the restaurant on the first floor will take longer due "extensive water damage".
Phase one includes refurbishing ground-floor bars, the box office and access to the auditorium.