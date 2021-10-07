Seven-year pension gap for Anglesey teachers 'should be investigated'
- Published
There are calls for an independent investigation after it emerged that some teachers have not been receiving pension contributions for "about seven years".
BBC Wales has been told at least 14 teachers on Anglesey have been affected.
The loss could amount to hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Anglesey council said it was aware of errors in a "small number of teachers' service records" and apologised.
A spokesman said no-one would lose out financially and "contributions have now been paid".
Audit Wales said it had "recently become aware of potential issues regarding some teacher's pensions" and was making further inquiries.
BBC Wales was told issue first came to light after a teacher who wanted to check their pension valuation noticed there was "tens of thousands of pounds missing".
Multiple sources, including an Anglesey council worker, said it quickly came to light that the council had not been transferring contributions for at least 14 teachers for at least seven years.
'How has it happened?'
The council is asking teachers to check their pension valuations and to get in touch if they notice any issues.
Councillor Bryan Owen said: "Nobody will lose out and they will make sure that everyone is compensated for their losses, but what we need to know is how has it happened?
"Is it human error, or lack of capacity - something has happened and we need to find out how to make sure it doesn't happen again."
He added that an independent inquiry would "highlight the mistakes" made.
Anglesey council said "all the pension contributions have been paid to the Teachers' Pension Agency and that no pensions will be affected.
"Errors have recently been discovered in the service records of a small number of teachers.
"We have already informed schools and teaching unions and reassured them that pensions will not be affected and that teachers will not lose out financially when they retire.
"Our staff will work with them to rectify any errors and prioritise those teachers who are approaching retirement.
"We recognise that this matter will be of concern and apologise to teachers affected to date."