Covid vaccine: Issues for trial volunteers to be addressed
- Published
Those "disadvantaged" by participating in Covid vaccine trials will have their problems addressed.
Many participants who received yet-to-be approved vaccines have been unable to access booster jabs or Covid international travel passes.
But from Saturday, letters from Wales' Chief Medical Officer (CMO) will explain if and when participants are eligible for freedoms others have had.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said she was "determined to resolve" issues.
Just under 1,400 people in Wales volunteered to be immunised by vaccines not yet approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Authority (MHRA).
The Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen vaccine - available later this year - are currently approved for use in the UK.
But the Novavax jab, which showed to be 89% effective in large-scale UK trails, has yet to be licensed.
It has meant those who have received a double-dosing of the jab may have to quarantine or complete tests before travelling abroad - despite trial participants being promised they would not be disadvantaged.
One volunteer from north Wales said he faced cancelling plans to celebrate his 70th birthday in France after the country did not accept the Novavax vaccination.
Tom Williams, from Denbigh, said he was "happy to be a guinea pig" but issues arising after having the jab left him feeling "frustrated".
Ms Morgan assured issues faced by volunteers would be addressed "as quickly as possible" in letters from Saturday.
They will explain how, if trial participants meet the eligibility criteria, they will be offered their booster, or if they require one, how to get a further primary course of vaccine to enable them to get a Covid travel pass.
This is in line with principles endorsed by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for trial participants, Ms Morgan said.
She said she was "extremely grateful" to volunteers but understood frustrations.
"UK clinical trials have played a critical role in the development of effective vaccines against Covid-19 and I am extremely grateful to the many people from Wales who took part in a vaccine trial," Ms Morgan said.
"It is a truly remarkable act of generosity and kindness to their fellow human beings.
"However, I know some trial participants have had difficulty accessing a booster vaccination or Covid international travel pass.
"I am determined to resolve this issue for everyone affected in Wales in recognition of their contribution that has benefited us all."