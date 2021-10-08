ABUHB 'temporarily' redirects all births due to staff shortages
- Published
Expectant mothers are being sent to Cwmbran's Grange Hospital by Aneurin Bevan health board, as it suspended midwifery-led births in four hospitals.
The temporary measure has been put in place because it is struggling to cope.
High number of births and midwives being off sick or is isolation prompted the decision.
The measures will be in place for 11 days, until extra midwives start work later in the month.
"We are currently experiencing a high number of births and short term staff absence due to sickness and self-isolation in our midwifery services," the board said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
"In the meantime, to ensure the safety of expectant mothers and babies, we have taken the decision to temporarily cease home birthing services and close our midwifery-led birthing areas in the Royal Gwent Hospital, Nevill Hall Hospital, Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan and Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr.
"These temporary arrangements will allow us to redeploy our midwives to the Grange University Hospital, where all births will temporarily be directed."
The board apologised to the "small number" of expectant mothers who were immediately affected.
The measures came into force at 14:00 BST on Thursday 7 October and will continue until 8:00 BST on 18 October. "
We hope all our maternity services will be able to re-open, as usual, from 18th October 2021," the health board said.