Ryan Giggs: December hearing arranged before trial starts
One further hearing will take place before Ryan Giggs goes on trial early next year, a judge said.
The Wales manager and former Manchester United winger, 47, is accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 36, between 2017 and 2020.
He also denies assault and causing her actual bodily harm, plus the common assault of her sister Emma Greville.
An hour-long hearing took place on Friday at Manchester Crown Court.
It was to deal with administrative matters and Giggs was not present.
Judge Hilary Manley ruled a further hearing should be held on 17 December, to deal with any outstanding matters ahead of the trial on 24 January next year.
Giggs is on leave from his position as manager of Wales, who he won 64 caps for as a player.
In his time at Old Trafford, the club won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.
He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.