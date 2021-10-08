Conwy council: RWE's Awel y Mor offshore wind farm opposed
Plans for a large offshore wind farm are in doubt, after a council committee rejected the scheme.
The proposed Awel Y Mor wind farm on the north Wales coast between Colwyn Bay and Llanfairfechan, would be next to the existing Gwynt y Mor site.
Developers RWE Renewables, said that it would be one of the largest offshore wind farms in the world.
But Conwy council's planning committee rejected proposals, ahead of a formal planning application.
The proposed site would cover an area of 88 sq km (34 sq miles) and the turbines could be as tall as 332m (1,089ft).
Councillor Andrew Hinchliffe feared beautiful views, such as those enjoyed from Llanfairfechan, could be "destroyed".
"I think this is far too much. If they were going to build this, surely turbines could be much further out and less intrusive on our landscape." he said.
The meeting was part of a pre-planning consultation process, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It gives Conwy council, as well as other public bodies, the chance to have their say.
The developer, RWE Renewables, has put forward two options - one for 48 "large" turbines with blade heights up to 300m (984ft), and another for 91 "small" turbines with blade heights of 252m (826ft).
But Conwy planning officers advised councillors to oppose the plans, citing damage to the visual landscape, seascape and harm to tourism.
However councillor Peter Lewis supported the offshore wind farm plans.
"I have to say I take a totally different view because I just wonder as a nation where we are proposing to get our future energy needs, unless we actually support these developers offshore," he said.
Conwy council will now send a report objecting to the plans before a formal planning application is made by the developer.