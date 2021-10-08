Anglesey: Lockdown rules broken by tackle shop owner
- Published
A business man on Anglesey has been found guilty of breaching lockdown rules.
David Llewelyn Jones failed to close his shop Menai Kayak Angling, on Water Street, which was deemed non-essential, on 28 January and 1 April.
Despite warnings about the rules, he continued to allow customers inside his premises.
He was convicted on three counts and fined £1,056 at Caernarfon Magistrates Court.
The three charges include contravening Regulations, failing to close his business on two occasions and obstructing council officers on 28 January.
Magistrate Mrs Jones-Evans, told him: "You said that you were operating click and collect, but it's clear that the shop was open and that customers were inside.
"You had ample opportunity to change your processes, but you ignored the warnings and didn't comply with the compliance notice."