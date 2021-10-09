Llanelli: Woman arrested after child killed in crash
- Published
A woman has been arrested after a child was killed in a car crash.
The crash happened at the Heol Goffa crossroads in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, at about 21:00 BST on Friday, Dyfed Powys Police said.
A woman who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains in police custody, the force added.
The crash involved a blue BMW 3 Series and a blue Vauxhall Vectra. The woman and the child were in different cars.
Specially trained officers are supporting the child's family.