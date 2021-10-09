Wrexham crash: Driver held after doorman left seriously injured
- Published
A man has been arrested after a doorman was left seriously injured following two crashes in north Wales.
The doorman was hit by the the driver of a Mercedes A-Class in Abbot Street, Wrexham, at about 04:00 BST.
North Wales Police believe the doorman had tried to "engage" with the driver, who was thought to have been drinking, when he drove off "at speed".
The man was arrested after he was involved in a second crash on a nearby roundabout minutes later.
He became trapped in the car and was helped out by firefighters after crashing with a taxi on the roundabout, which linked Ruabon Road and Victoria Road.
The condition of the taxi driver is not known.
The police force said the driver of the Mercedes provided a positive breath sample and was taken into custody.
Ruabon Road, Fairy Road, Pen Y Bryn and Abbot Street were closed while investigations took place, but have since reopened.
Sgt Raymond Williams said: "I hope the injured man makes a good recovery."