Covid: Anti-vaxxers who intimidated teen blasted by Mark Drakeford
- Published
It is "not acceptable" for anti-vax protesters to intimidate people outside Covid vaccination centres, the first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford was speaking after a 15-year-old girl and her mum were confronted by protesters in Cardiff while going for a jab on Saturday.
Grace Baker-Earle said the experience "hit a spot" as she uses a wheelchair since contracting Covid.
South Wales Police said officers attended but no arrests were made.
Mr Drakeford said: "People are entitled to protest, people are entitled to express their view.
"They're not entitled to do it in a way that intimidates others.
"When you're talking about harassment, it's not what the person who is making the protests thinks about it, it's the impact that has on the individual.
"Very clearly in this case, that young woman felt intimidated."
Mr Drakeford told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement that the "enforcement authorities... need to be prepared to step in".
"They are right to say that people have a right to protest and so on, but they need to think about it in terms of the impact that will have on the individual who is being, in this case, directly approached by a group of people."
Grace's mother, Angela, said "it was incredibly unpleasant" experience when the protesters accused her of using her daughter "as a lab rat" at Cardiff's Bayside mass vaccination centre.
Ms Baker-Earle, from Cowbridge, in the Vale Glamorgan, said 15 protesters walked in front of her car and she had to tell one man to "step back".
"He was within two feet of me, looked at me as if I was stupid. I told them: 'You have literally surrounded my car'."
She said a vaccination centre steward then came out and checked she and her daughter were safe.
South Wales Police told BBC Wales News that officers attended a protest in the area at 10:50 BST on no arrests had been made at that time.
The vaccine has been offered to 12 to 15 year olds in Wales since 4 October.