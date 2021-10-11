Hengoed cat injured after being shot by air weapon
A cat was injured after being shot in the stomach by an air weapon.
RSPCA Cymru has launched an investigation after the attack on 1 October, in Hengoed, Caerphilly county.
It happened between 06:00 GMT and 08:00, before owners found the white and tortoiseshell pet at their Gelligaer home.
Vets later confirmed the cat had been shot and found a metal pellet in her body - but it only required pain medication and she is recovering well.
The pellet cannot be removed, however, as vets feel surgery could be riskier than leaving it where it is.
"It is so shocking to think somebody in the Hengoed area has targeted an innocent cat in this way," said RSPCA inspector Gemma Black.