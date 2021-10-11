Withybush Hospital visiting ban after Covid cases rise
- Published
Related Topics
Visiting has been banned at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, after a rise in Covid cases.
Only end-of-life and critical care visits will be allowed after a decision by Hywel Dda health board on Monday.
Any visitors must carry out a lateral flow device test at home before travelling to the hospital.
The health board said its decision was "due to increased cases of Covid-19 in hospital and the community".
It said: "The situation is being monitored at regular intervals and a further update will be made when visitor restrictions are lifted".
There were 653 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda area, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures on Monday, with 225 of these in Pembrokeshire.