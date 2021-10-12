Wrexham school teacher arrested on suspicion of grooming
A teacher from a secondary school in Wrexham has been arrested on suspicion of grooming.
Greater Manchester Police said officers attended an incident in Radcliffe, Bolton, at about 18:00 BST on Sunday and a man had been arrested.
The force added the 46-year-old man had been bailed pending further enquiries, which were ongoing.
Wrexham council said it would not be appropriate to comment, as it related to an ongoing process.
The council said: "All matters will be dealt with through the appropriate policies, procedures and safeguarding arrangements in partnership with the relevant agencies."