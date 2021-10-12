Corris crash: Tributes to motorcyclist Michael Peel
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" man who died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.
Michael Peel, 46, from Llanrwst, Conwy, died at the scene of the collision with another motorbike in Corris, Gwynedd.
"Michael was much loved by his wife, Claire, and their daughter, Imogen," the family statement said.
"Originally from Northern Ireland, where he was survived by his brother David, Michael lived with his family in Llanrwst.
"He worked as an IT product manager and had a love for his motorbike, reading, films and a recent interest in DIY."
Mr Peel's family thanked those who assisted him at the scene and the emergency services following the "tragic accident".
North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash which happened at about 12:15 BST near the Craft Centre on the A487 in Corris.