Wales rugby: Amazon and S4C agree deal over match highlights
There will be no free-too-air live coverage of Wales' autumn rugby internationals, it has been announced.
S4C had been in discussions with the main rights holders Amazon Prime to show the matches in Welsh - as they did in autumn 2020.
However, it will show highlights of the games against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia an hour after the final whistle.
Fans must pay for Amazon Prime to watch the games in October and November live.
Wales' 2020 autumn fixtures were shown live on both Amazon Prime and S4C.
Where can I watch Wales' autumn internationals?
Wales will welcome back Southern Hemisphere teams to the Principality Stadium for autumn internationals for the first time since 2018, following the World Cup in 2019 and a coronavirus-affected 2020 series.
Each of the four fixtures will be shown on Amazon Prime, which requires a subscription, with Welsh-language highlights an hour after the end of each match on S4C, which is free-to-air.
The fixtures and kick-off times are:
- Wales v New Zealand, Saturday 30 October, 17:15
- Wales v South Africa, Saturday 6 November, 17:30
- Wales v Fiji, Sunday 14 November, 15:15
- Wales v Australia, Saturday 20 November, 17:30
The S4C presentation team will be led by Sarra Elgan, with Gareth Charles commentating and Rhodri Gomer as pitch-side reporter.
Former Wales internationals Shane Williams and Gwyn Jones will provide match analysis, alongside ex-international referee Nigel Owens.