Cardiff train fall: Conductor 'followed right procedures'
A rail conductor said he thought he had followed the right procedures before a train moved off with a man having fallen below the platform.
Rail conductor Nigel Lawless, 56, from Ynyswen, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is on trial, accused of endangering the safety of a person on the railway.
Gavin Davies received minor injuries when he fell and the train moved off, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
It happened at Radyr station in Cardiff at about 22:15 BST on 25 July 2019.
In an interview with British Transport Police, heard by the court, Mr Lawless said he simply did not see Mr Davies fall below the platform. He said: "I honestly thought I'd done the right procedures".
He said: "I didn't see him, that's all I can say, or there's no way I'd have let that train go".
'Sole responsibility'
When asked if he should have been on the platform as the train doors closed, Mr Lawless said he was observing from the train "I was looking at people walking away from the train - that's my role".
He said he remembered that Mr Davies had been intoxicated and needed assistance while getting onto the train in Cardiff.
CCTV footage of the moment a man fell between a train and a platform has been shown to jurors.
By "his own admission", Mr Davies was drunk and he "stumbled and fell into the gap between the platform and the train", prosecutor Emma Harris said.
However, as conductor, Mr Lawless's "sole responsibility was to ensure that the train left each station only when it was safe to do so," she added.
She said he was "completely unaware" of what happened.
After watching the CCTV, defence barrister Neil Fitzgibbon said: "It looks like a man gets out as the door is closing. It looks like his hand is on the door as it is closing.
"It pushed him to the left and onto the track."
Thomas Booth, who was was a maintenance manager for Transport for Wales in July 2019, said when the train was examined, no faults were found with it.
Explaining the process ahead of a train leaving a station, he said an alarm was sounded about five seconds before, with the doors then taking a further five seconds to close.
'Safe to leave'
Conductor trainer Kelly Ann Yeo said that after blowing a whistle, it was the responsibility of the conductor to step back on to the platform to check that it was safe to leave.
"They press the close doors button which shuts all doors except their own. It is very important they observe the doors closing," Ms Yeo said.
This ensured "that no-one was making a last-minute dash for the doors or that no one was trapped".
Ms Yeo also said that conductors should remain at their door until the train had completely left the platform to be able to notice if anyone was signalling to the train or if anyone had fallen.
The prosecution claims that Mr Lawless did not step back onto the platform and did not see Mr Davies fall.
The case is continuing.